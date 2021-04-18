Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Update

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $7,560,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,965,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,668,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,589,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,785,000.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.