Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Short Interest Up 44.0% in March

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNGLY remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 2,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

