Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Short Interest Up 44.0% in March

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS LNGLY remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 2,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.42.
Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile
