Lisk Price Hits $5.18 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00009569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $662.54 million and approximately $46.09 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00022944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002841 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,747,177 coins and its circulating supply is 127,816,909 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

