LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LKQ by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in LKQ by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LKQ by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 290,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

