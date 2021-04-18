Loom Network Price Tops $0.16 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $158.07 million and $15.21 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

