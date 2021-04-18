Loopring Trading Up 1.7% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $706.04 million and $305.04 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00668266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00038214 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,785,255 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

