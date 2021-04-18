Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average is $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

