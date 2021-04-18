Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $217,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $233.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.44. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

