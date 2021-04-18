Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $383,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 728.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

