Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 460 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

