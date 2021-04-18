Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,300 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $368,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.