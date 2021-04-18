Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

