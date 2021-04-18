Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.91 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The New York Times by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The New York Times by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The New York Times by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYT opened at $49.06 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

