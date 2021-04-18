Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.79 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $95.13 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

