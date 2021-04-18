LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PSMB stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

