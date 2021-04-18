LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,465 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

