LPL Financial LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 201.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 100,256 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 272,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FT opened at $7.74 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

