LPL Financial LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,220,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $123.73 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

