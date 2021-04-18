LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,485 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 73.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 226.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,444 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 85,658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $1,904,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $66.18.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

