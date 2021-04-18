LPL Financial LLC Sells 9,186 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $491.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

