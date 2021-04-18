Lunyr (LUN) Reaches Market Cap of $922,708.13

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Lunyr has a market cap of $922,708.13 and $24,552.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00068747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00680335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00038530 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

