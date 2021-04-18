MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Short Interest Update

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,610,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 28,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 2,781,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,671. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

