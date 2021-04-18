MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Capitalization Tops $106.71 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $106.71 million and $27.78 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00676177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038913 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 287,566,411 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

