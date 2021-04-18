Mark Michael Ward Purchases 171,242 Shares of InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Stock

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 171,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £70,209.22 ($91,728.80).

IDP opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InnovaDerma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.10 ($1.19). The stock has a market cap of £6.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.

InnovaDerma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

