Mark Michael Ward Purchases 171,242 Shares of InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Stock

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 171,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £70,209.22 ($91,728.80).
IDP opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InnovaDerma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.10 ($1.19). The stock has a market cap of £6.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.
InnovaDerma Company Profile
