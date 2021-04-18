Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,799,040.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,214.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,140.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,045.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.20.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 17.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

