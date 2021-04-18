Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. 2,206,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $127.13. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $557,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,177.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

