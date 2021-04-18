Martyn Coffey Sells 149,126 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Martyn Coffey purchased 22 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.05) per share, with a total value of £152.46 ($199.19).

On Friday, February 5th, Martyn Coffey acquired 23 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.57 ($198.03).

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 736 ($9.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 613.33. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 695.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 702.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSLH shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

