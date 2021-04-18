Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Update

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMND remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. Mastermind has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Mastermind had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

