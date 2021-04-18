Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 24,325 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

