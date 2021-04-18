Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 24,325 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit