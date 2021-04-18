Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 2,544 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

NYSE ABBV opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

