McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $233.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

