megaBONK Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (BONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 1,805% higher against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $70,163.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00062723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.95 or 0.00665589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00084400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00037000 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars.

