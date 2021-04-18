MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1,145.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00068655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.00681115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00038503 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

