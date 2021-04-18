MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oberndorf William E purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $3,027,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,591.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,516.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,554.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $553.61 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,948.63 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

