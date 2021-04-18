Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.47. 11,937,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

