MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,596,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

