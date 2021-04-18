Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MFGP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 397,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

