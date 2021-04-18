Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 706,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of MFGP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 397,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,311. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

