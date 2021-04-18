Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 2,255 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MDLA opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

