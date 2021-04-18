Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 2,255 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MDLA opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $48.28.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
