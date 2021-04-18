Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 2,255 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MDLA opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit