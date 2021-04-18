Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Mineral Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit