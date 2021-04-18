Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

