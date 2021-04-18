Mizuho Raises VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $160.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.58.

VMW stock opened at $164.10 on Thursday. VMware has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,792 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

