Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,254.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $2,254.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00033324 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001531 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003258 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003180 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 147% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,228,664 coins and its circulating supply is 3,728,664 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

