Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Update

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 954,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $799.08 million, a PE ratio of -141.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

