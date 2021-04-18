Monero Price Tops $299.98 (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $299.98 or 0.00553795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $5.37 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,889,651 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

