Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $1,797,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 540.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 601,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,740,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.