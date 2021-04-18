Morgan Stanley Sells 18,714 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RLI were worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 2,320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

NYSE:RLI opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

