Morgan Stanley Trims RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Target Price to $191.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.14.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

