Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits Market Cap of $45.44 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $45.44 million and $5.18 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.35 or 0.00681310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.08 or 0.06358609 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.