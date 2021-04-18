Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $600,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 2,234,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,831. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Motus GI news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $586,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485 in the last three months. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

