MVL Achieves Market Capitalization of $416.30 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $416.30 million and approximately $105,274.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00673844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00087802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00038239 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

